Never ever invite co-workers to your home

A co-worker recently texted to tell me he would be near my town and asked if he could "drop by." I said sure, thinking he'd stop in, maybe have something to drink on a hot summer day, then be gone in a few minutes.

Fast forward to Tuesday and here we have night-time talk host Steve Trevelise, aka "Trev," eating all of my food and hanging out for two hours!

I kept dropping hints that I hope I have enough for my family and that they should be dropping by any minute, but he just kept eating and lounging on the deck.

Studies show that most people are not good friends with their co-workers and this week we found out why. About 15% said they have "real friends" at work and about 20% consider them "just work friends." A majority of people just considers people, 41%, at their job as "co-workers."

Steve just kept eating and talking and eating and talking. I talk for four hours a day! So does he!

How can somebody talk that much?! Also, how can somebody eat that much?! Don't get me wrong Steve is a nice enough guy but come on! I think he went through three helpings of my dinner. I had to hurry up and make more when he left before my family arrived.

So, if you're going to spend some time with co-workers, maybe meet at a pub or something. And if you do have them come over to your house, have plenty of food or excuses to excuse yourself!

