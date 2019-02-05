A new study by Bright Horizons finds 78 percent of working women with children believe they have to do more to prove their worth at the office in order to climb the corporate ladder.

The study also finds 21 percent of female workers would feel nervous to tell their boss they’re pregnant.

While women still have concerns about these issues, attorney Kathleen Caminiti, a partner at the labor and employment law firm Fisher Phillips, said “New Jersey has one of the most robust laws against discrimination in the country.”

She said the #MeToo movement has shown very glaringly that discrimination and sexual harassment continue to exist. But “New Jersey law protects women who are pregnant from retaliation, from discrimination because of pregnancy.”

“Most companies that I’m aware of take those issues very, very seriously. There are laws and rules within companies against discrimination," she said.

She said there is a perception in some industries and companies that there is a good old boys network but in the Garden State, “most companies are working really, really hard to eradicate that perception.”

She noted a growing number of Garden State businesses are open to providing job accommodations, being able to work with women as they have a family life.”

She said there have been quite a few lawsuits over the years regarding gender discrimination and sexual harassment, “and the state of New Jersey and the courts in New Jersey have really always been on the forefront of this issue.”

Last year, the state passed a pay equity law “that requires very clearly that men and women and individuals of all protected classifications be paid equally for substantially similar work.”

