Neptune City, NJ attempted murder suspect found in Georgia

🚨 Shots were fired at an apartment in Neptune City in May

🚨 Charges were filed in August against te suspect

NEPTUNE CITY — The suspect in an attempted shooting in May was arrested Thursday in Georgia.

Shots were fired at the Brighton Arms apartment complex on West Sylvania Avenue in Neptune City late on May 22 at several vehicles and an apartment but no one was injured, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

In August, Andre Paul, 27, of Ocean Township, was cahrged with first-degree attempted murder, two second-degree weapons offenses, and third-degree hindering apprehension.

He was found in Stone Mountain, Georgia, outside Atlanta by members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Map shows Neptune City and Stone Mountain, Georgia Map shows Neptune City and Stone Mountain, Georgia (Canva) loading...

Santiago did not disclose a motive for the shooting, why Paul was in Georgia.

"The arrest of this individual and others during recent months is illustrative of the strength of law enforcement collaboration in Monmouth County and beyond," Santiago said.

"This arrest would not have been possible without the efforts of our local U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Fugitive Task Force and their partners in the Southeast Region.”

Paul is awaiting extradiction to New Jersey.

