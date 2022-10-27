Need a job? The Post Office is hiring in NJ
The United States Postal Service is looking for new employees and has a series of job fairs in New Jersey to help fill the positions.
Right now, the USPS is looking for new team members to join them in their mission of service to the local community. In addition to full-time positions, the Postal Service is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees nationwide.
Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step that could lead to a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people.
The job fairs will be held:
Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Red Bank Post Office
171 Broad Street
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Hackettstown Post Office
120 Grand Ave.
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Belmar Post Office
1300 Main Street
Cresskill, NJ 07719
Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Freehold Post Office
200 Village Center Drive
Middletown, NJ 07728
The average starting pay for an entry-level postal employee is over $20 an hour with benefits. This is extremely competitive in the marketplace.
To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be onsite at the job fair to provide detailed information about the positions and to answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.
