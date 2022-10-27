Need a job? The Post Office is hiring in NJ

The United States Postal Service is looking for new employees and has a series of job fairs in New Jersey to help fill the positions.

Right now, the USPS is looking for new team members to join them in their mission of service to the local community. In addition to full-time positions, the Postal Service is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees nationwide.

Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step that could lead to a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people.

The job fairs will be held:

Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Red Bank Post Office

171 Broad Street

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Hackettstown Post Office

120 Grand Ave.

Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Belmar Post Office

1300 Main Street

Cresskill, NJ 07719

Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Freehold Post Office

200 Village Center Drive

Middletown, NJ 07728

The average starting pay for an entry-level postal employee is over $20 an hour with benefits. This is extremely competitive in the marketplace.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be onsite at the job fair to provide detailed information about the positions and to answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

