Nazi sticker found at Mount Laurel, NJ synagogue during Hanukkah

MOUNT LAUREL — An anti-Semitic sticker, featuring a Nazi swastika, was found outside a synagogue as Hanukkah was being observed on Sunday.

Mount Laurel police officers responded to Adath Emanu-El Synagogue on Elbo Lane to investigate the sticker on a no parking sign in the temple parking lot.

The image of a swastika was alongside the statement “We are everywhere.”

While investigators believe the sticker has been on the sign for some time, “Finding this symbol of hate is especially troubling during the holiday season when we are meant to reflect on what is good in the world and in our lives,” a statement from the police department said Sunday on Facebook.

Detectives from the Mount Laurel Police Department have been asking for help to identify who is responsible for what police said was a “despicable act.”

“A sixth grader just found this disgusting hate at a synagogue in my community. We must all stand united against threats to Adath Emanu-el and all communities,” U.S. Rep. Andy Kim said on Twitter while sharing the image of the sticker.

Anyone with information can contact Mount Laurel police at 856-234-8300. Tips can be made anonymously by phone, website or the department’s Facebook page.

