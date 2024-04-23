National retailer Express to enter bankruptcy and close these NJ stores

The retail landscape has been brutal recently, with even long-standing brand names undergoing significant changes; just this year, Joann and 99 Cents Only stores have filed for bankruptcy protection.

We can add a new name to that list, as Express, the national clothing retailer, has entered bankruptcy.

Included in the filing, it has come out that Express plans on closing 18% of its stores, including seven in New Jersey.

According to Fox 5 NY, the locations in New Jersey being closed are:

⚫ Deptford MaII

⚫ Freehold Raceway Mall

⚫ Livingston Mall

⚫ Mall At Hamilton

⚫ Moorestown Mall

⚫ Paramus: Garden State Plaza

⚫ Woodbridge Center

According to a statement:

Even with the liquidity-enhancing solutions the company pursued over the past several years in response to the distress brought about by the pandemic and the headwinds facing the retail industry, Express is unable to continue operating with its current store footprint,” Express Chief Executive Stewart Glendinning said.

The company also faces pressures from vendors as well as lenders, he said.

Express said that the stores that are going to be shut down will start having their closing sales beginning this week.

Express employs 9,300 people; according to the Wall Street Journal, Express has $97.6 million in outstanding gift cards and customer merchandise credits. It is seeking court permission to honor those obligations, but that is not a given.

In something akin to whistling past the graveyard, Glendinning said:

We continue to make meaningful progress refining our product assortments, driving demand, connecting with customers and strengthening our operations.

