Tuesday is National Coffee Day, a day to celebrate the joy of caffeinated goodness, with free cups being offered by many New Jersey coffee chains and shops.

Among the offers, some of which are tied to membership in rewards clubs, are:

Booskerdoo: Free any size drip coffee with the purchase of one of the shop's homemade baked goods at any of its Monmouth County locations, which include: Asbury Park, Monmouth Beach, Little Silver, Holmdel (inside Bell Works), and Red Bank (inside the new Sickles in the Anderson Building).

Dunkin': Free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Quick Chek: Free 20 oz. hot or iced coffee when you download the Quick Chek app and register for an account.

Speedway: Free 16 oz. hot coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starbucks: Order a grande or larger hand-crafted beverage and get a free drink offer loaded to your account

Wawa: Free coffee for Wawa Rewards members.

Does your New Jersey coffee shop have an offer? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ so we can add to the story!