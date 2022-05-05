Nashville style chicken restaurant chain coming to New Jersey

A new fast-casual chicken restaurant will be coming to New Jersey soon.

Hot Chkn Ktchn, which serves “Nashville style” food, has announced an aggressive expansion plan that will start in New Jersey and Virginia.

They have a goal of rolling out 200 restaurants in the next few years.

"As we look to expand our presence, we are exploring franchise partnerships that will help carry us into a strong future," said Dave Wood, Chief Strategic Officer for Hot Chikn Kitchn. "We have a proven concept that has experienced rapid growth and we are excited to continue with that momentum with partners who share in our vision and are focused on bringing our quality brand to more markets."

Hot Chikn Kitchn was established in 2020 by Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore.

The flagship restaurant was opened in Woodbridge, Virginia, with the idea of bringing Nashville-style food to the area and across the east coast.

The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that are prepared with made-to-order spices.

They also feature their own line of hot sauces, each infused with a different type of pepper. They have names like Afterburner, Base, Angry Hot, and Medic.

The company is still looking for franchise partners; the initial franchise fee for Hot Chikn Kitchn is $40,000. The current franchising program allows potential partners to pay for this fee with certain cryptocurrencies, making the brand the first fast-casual concept to accept cryptocurrency for franchise-related transactions.

For more information, visit www.hotchiknkitchn.com. To inquire about franchising opportunities, email franchise@eatHCK.com.

No opening date has been announced for the New Jersey locations.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

