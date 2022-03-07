Names of Woodrow Wilson, Columbus removed at 2 more NJ schools
Trenton public schools is the latest organization to give Christopher Columbus and Woodrow Wilson the boot from their buildings.
The renaming process starts in Trenton on Monday with a meeting at the Ellis Auditorium located at 108 North Clinton Ave. starting at 6 p.m. Residents may then download an entry from the district website and submit suggestions by March 24.
Entries must be "known to, and significant to, the people of the district," and the names of living persons should be avoided unless circumstances warrant.
The Board of Education will review the entries and determine three to five finalists, which will be voted on at the board's April meeting. The new names will take effect in July.
Wilson, who served as the president of Princeton University, governor of New Jersey and president of the United States, also had a racist past. Wilson re-segregated federal offices as president and had a White House screening of a film portraying the Ku Klux Klan as heroes, among other transgressions.
His name has been removed from Camden High School plus buildings on the campuses of Princeton University, Rider University and Monmouth University. Gov. Phil Murphy stopped using his desk in his office during his first term.
New Brunswick and Clifton have resisted calls to change the names of schools that bear Wilson's name.
Christopher Columbus' name has been removed from schools and his has been statue taken down after a closer look at his history.
A statue of the explorer was removed from a Trenton park named after him. In Newark, a statue of Harriet Tubman will take his place.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.