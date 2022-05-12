Naked guy on NJ doorbell video: What has your security camera caught?

You never know what you're going to catch on tape when you install one of those Ring doorbells that video people coming on your property. Who knows, you may see a stray animal, or maybe a porch pirate checking out what's what or maybe looking for a hidden key to your house.

Maybe even a guy running naked on your property!

That's what Chris McKelvey of Little Egg Harbor Township who's also a listener and Facebook friend told me on messenger. It happened on May 4th at 11:16 p.m.

"My wife happens to see an alert on Ring for a person detected. To her horror, she saw the video." (Chris sent me the link.)

"911 was called & LEHPD responded. He wasn’t found. Detectives were here for further info & checked our property out. I purchased additional cameras to now cover our entire yard. That camera you see in that video was mainly for watching the stray cats & other animals we feed."

In the video, the man, wearing nothing but sneakers, is seen walking out of a covering, which he has to touch under, he straightens up when he gets out from under it, then walks back under holding his privates. You can definitely see his face.

If you have any information as to who this naked guy could possibly be, please call the Little Egg Harbor Police.

If you have your crazy Ring video from here in New Jersey, send it to us using our free app.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

A look inside Alicia Keys’ mansion