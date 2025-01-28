Ghost ship runs aground on a New Jersey beach

⛵ A ghost ship has run aground on a New Jersey beach

⛵ Nobody was on board the boat when it was found Monday

⛵ Several witnesses saw the boat with a severed mooring line

A “ghost ship” that many spotted adrift in Sandy Hook Bay over the weekend has run aground on the beach.

On Jan. 27, at 10 a.m., Gateway National Recreation Area dispatch received a call from Monmouth County dispatch that a vessel had grounded itself on park property on the bay side of lot B, according to Daphne Yun, a spokeswoman with the National Park Service.

A park ranger found the 32-foot 1984 bay liner with nobody on board.

Several people had reported seeing the “Linda T” adrift in the waters off Sandy Hook Bay with a severed mooring line and damage to its port side, The Asbury Park Press reported.

The National Park Service is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to remove the boat and investigate, Yun said.

