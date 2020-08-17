We have heard all the nightmare stories about NJ Motor Vehicle Commission since they reopened. Chaos and no information. People arriving at 6am hours before doors opened only to find a line already wrapped around a building. Waiting all day to conduct a transaction only to be turned away. People camping out in parking lots at midnight.

This has been for licenses and registrations and other business. What about vehicle inspection? I’ve heard mixed things. I found out on Friday.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.