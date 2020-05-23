MVC remains closed for another 2 weeks — at least until June 8

TRENTON — Teens hoping to get their driver's license will have to hold on a little longer.

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will remain closed for at least another two weeks.

The agency shuttered its offices for the pandemic emergency on March 15. Officials had last set a tentative reopening date of May 26 but on Friday extended that to June 8.

This means that road testing and inspections remain on hold.

Gov. Phil Murphy and MVC Commissioner Sue Fulton have resisted following other states in allowing people to take a driver's exam without a road test, which have been paused because it's impossible to follow social distancing in a vehicle. Murphy has said that crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers.

The agency's website, however, can process renewals of driver licenses, non-driver IDs and registrations, including some commercial registrations that previously could not be handled online.

The website can also handle fee payments and address changes.

Expiration dates through August for driver licenses, registrations, inspection stickers and temporary tags have been extended two months.

Drivers needing to restore suspended licenses can email Suspension.Info@mvc.nj.gov — or UM.info@mvc.nj.gov if the suspension was regarding failure to maintain insurance.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.