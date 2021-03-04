Must listen! ‘Talking Sopranos’ podcast relives the show (Opinion)

If you're a Sopranos fan, you've got to listen and or watch "Talking Sopranos." It's a podcast that's also on YouTube where actors Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, and Steve Schirripa, who was Bobby "Bacala" Baccalieri, read the scripts from each episode and give you in-depth analysis as to why things they were written the way they were written.

They also have other actors from the show weigh in with lots of behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes about what went on during the filming, like the time Imperioli and James Gandolfini, killing time between scenes, finished off a bottle of "Wild Turkey" before they filmed the scene where Tony and Christopher dump what's left of Ralph Cifaretto, whom they butchered earlier. They also hit on the irony of these two making small talk while they butcher the body of a guy they did business with.

What's amazing as you watch or listen is how much thought went into each episode. There are so many nuances that were written in that you'll want to go back and watch each episode after you hear the podcast.

They also tell stories about the various celebrities they met during the show, like President Clinton, who was a big fan, the awards they've won and mostly the fun they had and continue to have.

The series premiered in April of 2020 so I'm late to the party, but if you've ever wanted to party with the Sopranos, this is the show for you. You'll truly feel like you're at the table outside Satriale's Pork Store, shooting you know what with Bobby and Christopher. The episodes drop on Mondays.

My first experience with the Sopranos was binging season one on video, my next one will be binging these podcasts and rewatching. Hopefully, by the time it's over, New Jersey will open up.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.