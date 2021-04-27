If you were hoping for a full re-opening of New Jersey, you were disappointed by Governor Phil Murphy's latest COVID-19 briefing.

He had hyped a big announcement but most of the current restrictions remain in place. There was no change to indoor dining restrictions and bar service is still banned.

Murphy did expand capacity at indoor private events, such as proms and graduations, but most other indoor caps and restrictions remain in place.

While Murphy says he remains confident the state will reach vaccination goals, he declined to fully-open New Jersey. If trends continue, he says, more announcements will be made in the days and weeks ahead.

The timing of lifting more restrictions, and what they would involve, is not known. However, Murphy's own numbers show it would be nearly impossible for the state to miss his goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by July.

More than 2.8 million people are now considered fully vaccinated either with both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson drug. To reach 4.7 million fully vaccinated adults, or 70% of the adult population, another 1.88 million people would have to receive their second dose (or single dose J&J vaccine).

As of Monday, 4,091,234 were awaiting their second dose. In order to miss Murphy's goal, 46% of those waiting for their dose would have to refuse to get it. Currently, the state reports 7% of individuals who got the first dose, miss the second. To fall short, the state would have to see a 700% increase in the no-show rate.

Frustrations continue to build in the business community, the Legislature and among residents. Neighboring states have dramatically relaxed restrictions. You can sit at a bar in Pennsylvania. New York State is easing restrictions on dining and sporting events. Connecticut is lifting all remaining COVID restrictions. Other states like Florida and Texas has done the same. Not in New Jersey. At least not yet.

