Wildwood bar can’t serve alcohol all summer after COVID violations

A Wildwood bar has gone dry for the summer — after repeatedly ignoring pandemic restrictions.

Shamrock Beef & Ale, on Pacific Avenue, will stop serving alcohol from May 1 through Sept. 30 under a settlement between the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control and Tommy G’s Shamrock, which holds the bar’s liquor license.

Two other venues operating under the same license – Castaway’s Pirate Bar and Club Amnesia – must also stop serving alcohol during the suspension.

Beginning in May 2020, Shamrock racked up a dozen ABC charges for violating a series of executive orders from Gov. Phil Murphy, such as indoor capacity limits, required spacing between patrons and for a stretch of time, a curfew — aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

In November, Wildwood police found the bar violating social distancing requirements and the 10 p.m. curfew on indoor food and drink services, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

As a result, Shamrock served a 100-day license suspension, only to fail an inspection by the ABC last month, two days after getting back its liquor license.

The previous bar managers have all been fired as part of the settlement and moving forward Club Amnesia is to be recognized as an indoor venue, subject to operations requirements by state health officials.

“The significant suspension we’re announcing today sends a clear message that flouting COVID-19 public health measures will not be tolerated,” state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a written statement.

"As the weather warms up, ABC will be keeping a close eye on clubs, bars, and restaurants that attract summer crowds to make certain they’re doing their part to ensure patrons are enjoying themselves safely,” he added.

“As a result of its blatant and continued disregard for ABC regulations and the law, Shamrock Beef and Ale has lost the privilege of serving alcohol during the busy summer months,” Alcoholic Beverage Control Director James Graziano said in the same joint statement.

At least 264 bars and restaurants have been on the receiving end of enforcement actions due to COVID-19 related violations, since March of last year.

Those actions have ranged from warnings, to fines, license suspensions and permanent loss of license.

