Tens of thousands of NJ residents skipping 2nd dose of COVID vaccine

Across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 8% of people who have gotten their first Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have skipped the second one.

During the COVID update In Trenton on Monday, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said the Garden State average is slightly better.

She said 7% of people who got the first shot have not returned for their second dose after 6 weeks, for a variety of reasons.

“We’re finding that some people are out of the state,” she said. “Some people have been hospitalized just recently with a surgical event. Some people have expired.”

She also pointed out that "vaccine hesitancy" has played a role.

She said no matter what the reason is for missing your second shot, “we do encourage you to call the Call Center if you have any questions and they will help make the second dose vaccination appointment.”

The New Jersey COVID-19 Call Center number is 1-855-568-0545.

The Call Center also will be making calls to people to remind them to get their second dose and help them with their appointments.

“It is vital residents get both doses so that they have full protection that the vaccines offer against COVID-19," Persichilli said.

