Murphy’s 1st tv ad of election is why you shouldn’t vote for him (Opinion)

“We’re not going back!” Murphy wags a finger at us as he says this. And this encapsulates the problem with progressives.

Progressives want to change everything and change isn’t always good.

The “we’re not going back” theme is Gov. Murphy’s first television commercial of the general election. He’s trying to become the first Democratic governor since Brendan Byrne to be re-elected. Take a look at his ad.

So are you really down with all the changes under Murphy?

When we got a governor who didn’t take our concerns over high taxes seriously, that was a change. (“If you’re a one issue voter and tax rate is your issue we’re probably not your state.”)

When we started teaching 11 year olds about vaginal, oral and anal sex in public schools, that was a change.

When we began spending millions of dollars a year on free legal help for illegal immigrants to fight deportation, that was a change.

When we borrowed billions of dollars without voter approval as required by the state constitution, that was a change. (Fun fact: turns out we didn’t need the money and are stuck paying interest)

When we passed a law to teach ‘unconscious bias’ in public schools starting in kindergarten, that was a change.

When we granted driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants, that was a change.

When we faced businesses shut down by executive order without properly shoring up the unemployment office to handle the massive overflow of applications, that was a change.

When we reopened MVC offices without proper staffing or procedures to handle the crushing backlog, that was a change.

I could go on. The point is, going back might not be so bad. I’d like to go back to having a governor who didn’t suggest we move out of state if we didn’t like high tax rates.

I’d like to go back to citizenship actually meaning something and not being constantly watered down.

I’d like to go back to young children in school sticking to the basics and not being confused and guilted at so young an age; leaving the more heady stuff for older grades.

I’d like to go back to fiscal responsibility and complying with the state constitution and not using the pandemic to sideline the will of the people.

You know what else I’d like to go back to?

A governor who isn’t afraid to come on the biggest radio station in the state. Murphy refuses to do a monthly Ask The Governor program (or ANY Ask The Governor-type program) on NJ 101.5 even though it affords the widest possible audience of all Jersey radio stations. In fact, after Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli spent an hour in-studio with us taking your calls, we extended the same invitation to Gov. Phil Murphy. It’s been several days and so far they haven’t given us any answer.

I’d like to go back to a governor who would.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

