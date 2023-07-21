Murphy sues Biden administration over new NYC tolls on NJ drivers

💲 Gov. Phil Murphy seeks an environmental impact study of congestion pricing

💲 New York City is planning the implementation of congestion pricing

💲 The cost of the plan to commuters has not been determined

New Jersey will file a federal lawsuit in an effort to stop congestion pricing from taking effect in New York City.

Appearing on Fox 5 New York on Friday morning, the governor said he is "standing up for New Jersey commuters" by filing lawsuits against the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration because an environmental impact study was not done which "short-circuited" the normal process.

What is congestion pricing?

Congestion pricing will charge commuters entering Manhattan south of 60th Street an additional toll. The MTA's Traffic Mobility Review Board met for the first time during the week to determine just what that fee will be and any exemptions that will be granted.

Installation of a gantry to collect the fee started Friday on the 61st Street Bridge and West End Avenue in Manhattan, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

What is the lawsuit about?

The lawsuit will ask for the environmental impact to be completed, according to the governor.

"We believe they neglected to take into account, especially the environmental impact, the effect on many communities in New Jersey as a result of this plan. Certainly, it is a financial burden beyond words for commuters in addition to the environmental impact. And it's just not right," Murphy said.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer speaks about the affect of congestion pricing on NJ commuters Rep. Josh Gottheimer speaks about the affect of congestion pricing on NJ commuters (Rep. Josh Gottheimer) loading...

Respect for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Murphy said that his administration works on a regular basis with New York Gov. Hochul but on the issue of congestion pricing, they fiercely disagree.

"I've got to stand up for New Jersey commuters. We believe the Federal Highway Administration could call a time out and say 'you know what, we need the full environmental study," Murphy said. "If there's any project anywhere in the United States right now that merits a full-bore environmental study it's this one."

The governor, who has said he supports the concept of congestion pricing, said that if an environmental study is completed and it fails to stop congestion pricing he is prepared to accept the decision.

"We'll have to figure it out. But I've got to stand up for our environment and our commuters," Murphy said.

Murphy, U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., and U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, D-N.J. 4th District, will hold a media briefing in Fort Lee Friday to discuss the lawsuit.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Where people in New Jersey are moving to most Stacker compiled a list of states where people from New Jersey are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb.