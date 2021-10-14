Murphy once again seen maskless at indoor campaign event

A day after defending not wearing a mask at a large indoor event in Asbury Park, Gov. Phil Murphy was again caught maskless despite CDC guidelines.

Murphy on Wednesday was attending the Monmouth County Chairman’s Ball at the Shore Club in Spring Lake. The $125-a-plate invitation-only event was sponsored by the Monmouth County Democrats Executive Committee and promoted an appearance by U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.

Booker is also seen in photos speaking and taking photos with attendees without wearing a mask. Other maskless attendees included Congressman Frank Pallone and members of the Monmouth County Democratic Committee.

The invitation to the event clearly states they “will follow the CDC guidelines in place at the time of the event.”

Monmouth County Democrats/Facebook

Monmouth County remains at the highest risk for COVID transmission, according to the CDC's COVID tracker. In areas of “high transmission,” the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors.

Murphy's own recommendations for all New Jersey residents also include masking up when attending crowded events indoors, although that is voluntary and not a mandate.

During this week's gubernatorial debate, Murphy said it was "quite clear" vaccinations and masking is the "playbook. "Willfully ignoring that right now is putting people's lives at risk, and we're not going to do that," Murphy said.

Murphy dismissed criticism from GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli, saying “nice try,” when Ciatarelli questioned why he did mask up at the Asbury Park event. Murphy claimed he was only unmasked on stage. However, in photos of the event, no one in attendance could be seen wearing a mask.

Inside the Shore Club, Murphy is seen in photos addressing attendees seated at tables. Unlike last Saturday’s appearance in Asbury Park, Murphy was not on stage and was in close proximity to those in attendance.

In one photo he is seen sitting at a table with guests that include Pallone, who is also not wearing a mask.

Instagram/faithfullyme05

Murphy spoke Wednesday at an event in Atlantic City hosted by the New Jersey Association of Counties. Attendees say he did not wear a mask while on the small stage, but did wear a mask when he stepped into the crowd.

A spokesman for the governor has not responded to requests for comment.

