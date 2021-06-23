Murphy met his vaccinations goal — Now, will the nagging end? (Opinion)

Every time I have to hear Governor Murphy talking about the vaccine and how important it is, it feels like Groundhog Day. I mean, hasn’t everyone who had the desire to get the COVID-19 jab had ample opportunity to get it already?

I understand he wanted to seek out the last few willing people that he possibly could to make sure he met his “goal.” But now can he retreat from the conference table for a while? He did it! He met the mark!

He’s been saying it since the damn vaccine was released. Like the main character in the movie Rainman, over and over again, we keep hearing him say “4.7 million, 4.7 million, 4.7 million.” I suppose it’s just a typical Phil Murphy thing. He wants to show that he can accomplish anything he sets out to, even if it means destroying the state economy.

He did that pretty well. But pulling out all the stops to get people vaccinated was starting to become pretty tiresome. First it was begging, then it turned into whining, then bribery, and then a form of chastisement, guilt mongering, then fear mongering, and he wouldn’t stop until the last person to bring the tally up to his desired number got jabbed.

Obviously, most governors were on the “let’s-all-get-vaccinated-it’s-the-right-thing-to-do” bandwagon. But Phil Murphy had an extra motivation. He knew that he made a poor decision last year to return COVID-19 patients back to their assisted living facilities where thousands subsequently died. So he’s got to make up for that, and still come out smelling like a hero.

But now that he met his number, can he relax a little bit? Is the incessant lecturing going to stop? Can we stop seeing posters everywhere we go, commercials ad-nauseam on TV? Can we possibly not have to be subjected to the death count and the morbid eulogizing of the “blessed souls” at his self-aggrandizing news conferences?

You got what you needed, Governor, to allow yourself to sleep at night. Congrats. Now, can you give all of us a break?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.