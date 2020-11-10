Just about every thing that Gov. Phil Murphy has done in his tenure has been something that conservatives scratch their heads over. Especially during the COVID-19 crisis, he seems to be drunk on power and accolades from progressives.

In fact, in all of my years in New Jersey both as a citizen and a media observer, I’ve actually never seen a governor abuse his power as much as this one. You can add this to the list of things Murphy does that put him in the category of “out of touch liberal."

While we are all suffering through the rules and restrictions laid out for us in his endless executive orders — things that make our lives more difficult — he figured out a way to protect the prisoners of this state from becoming ill. How? He sprang ‘em! One day after the election, to the delight of lefties like the ACLU, he granted early release to thousands of prisoners to protect them from COVID-19. Clearly, this is based on the same spurious data and science that all of the rest of his rules are.

Accurately put by state Sen. Joe Pennacchio, the prisoner release is a perfect example of the "double-standards and jumbled priorities" that have marked Murphy's administration throughout the COVID-19 crisis. You might say, and correctly, that these people were due for release soon anyway. But that’s beside the point. One would wish that he had as much care and concern for citizens, business owners and the working people of New Jersey as he does for the vulnerable prison population.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi’s own.