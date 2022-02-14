Murphy lets more criminals out on the streets (Opinion)

Now that cases of COVID are substantially down and many in New Jersey have had the virus or been vaccinated, most people aren't aware that King Murphy renewed the public health emergency last Thursday.

Many people think it's just to keep the flow of federal dollars coming to the state while we're in a "health emergency."

Whatever the motivations or reasons, one of the effects of this is to release 250 inmates from New Jersey prisons and half-way houses.

There might have been some logic very early on in the pandemic when no one knew what to expect and how overwhelmed facilities would be, but now it's just reckless and foolish. It's being done to reduce the number of people living in group quarters.

So, when the elderly got COVID back in 2020 they were sent back into their facilities instead of being treated in hospitals.

Old people in facilities were expendable. Criminals released early are potential votes. Got it!

The state last month paid out $53 million to 119 families in a settlement over veterans' deaths from COVID in New Jersey nursing homes. Not sure if Murphy mentioned that in one of his dog-and-pony-show press briefings.

Some people in public office in New Jersey are crying foul over the early release of the inmates. State Sen. Anthony Bucco called it shocking and mayors of cities around the state are concerned after seeing an increase of 25% in the murder rate last year.

They want to take a look at the bail reform laws and would like fewer criminals on their streets, not more.

The "public health emergency" that Murphy continued last week is more about you being victimized by a criminal than catching COVID.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: