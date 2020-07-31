Murphy inspires new beer name at NJ brewery

Nope it’s not a beer named Knucklehead. It’s the other catch phrase we heard a lot from Gov. Phil Murphy whenever pressed for hard dates to reopen certain businesses.

“Data determines dates.”

That’s now the name of a new beer being offered by Untied Brewing Company. They’re out of New Providence and in trying to think of what to call a new New England India Pale Ale they thought about how often this was said during press briefings.

President Matthew Green told NJ.com, “It kind of fits for what we do because our entire processes is around data and taking measurements and determining when beer is made and finished, and we went with it.”

Data Determines Dates is brewed with Amarillo, Azacca, Columbus, El Dorado and Mosaic hops. Know nothing about brewing I have no clue what this means, but it sounds impressive! Green says it’s one of the best tasting beers they’ve come up with and has hints of apricot, lemon, mango, melon, and tangerine.

As NJ.com points out, Gov. Murphy has actually sampled some of United’s products at The Governor’s Craft Beer Event helps last October at Drumthwacket but has not yet enjoyed the new one he unknowingly helped name.

You can try Data Determines Dates or their other oddly named beers (Stratification of the Galaxy and Volunteer As Tribute to name a couple) by finding them at your local liquor store, placing a delivery order with them or at their outdoor taproom.

Untied Brewing Company is at 140 Spring Street, unit C, New Providence and their website is untiedbrewingco.com.

Cheers, ya knucklehead!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.