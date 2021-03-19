Murphy hints that you may have to carry a ‘proof of vaccine’ card (Opinion)

We have slid so far down the slippery slope of liberty and freedom when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic that some people don't even realize how much we’ve given up. We have very willingly relinquished our rights when it comes to how we protect ourselves and our families, how and if we are allowed to conduct our businesses and now it’s possible that we will be giving even more of our liberty away.

In many cases HIPAA laws have been tossed to the wind under the guise of “public safety“ when it’s really no business of anybody else’s whether you are sick or not. But on a recent interview on CNBC, Governor Murphy did not rule out the idea of requiring New Jersey residents to carry a card proving that they have had the COVID-19 vaccine in order to be able to freely travel via public transportation or in order to attend public events. During the interview, Murphy made reference to what people should do with the card that they are given after receiving the vaccination. He said, “Don’t get rid of the card. That is likely to be something valuable. Laminate it. Put it in your wallet.”

OMG.

In that interview he also said, much to my surprise, that the state has its “own independent process“ which, as I write this, is evaluating whether or not we should go with the card system. This would be a horrible violation of our privacy, not to mention our right to travel freely.

Israel is already doing a version of this by requiring unvaccinated citizens to wear an electronic bracelet that monitors whether or not they are following quarantine rules. This is just wrong and smacks of government overreach. We cannot allow anything like this to happen here. They can do what they want in other countries, but this is America. We should fight for the right to have medical privacy. The government has no right to be involved in issues that should be between you and your doctor only.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.