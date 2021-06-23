Who's that knocking at your door? It ain't Publishers Clearing House and they don't have a check. Nor is it the Jehovah's witnesses trying to share the good word.

Instead, if you live in Howell, Middletown, Lakewood, Toms River, Brick, and Jackson it's the State of New Jersey trying to share a different word "vaccination". Governor Murphy is sending people into neighborhoods where the great "unvaxed" live and talk them into getting the shot. It's not going over well with everyone on the block.

Governor Murphy continues to do everything possible to convince people to get the COVID 19 shots. Now we hear about a new Delta variant, which State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said for those who are not vaccinated it is believed “the Delta variant is between 40% and 60% more transmissible and could become the dominant strain in the U.S. sometime next month.”

And who's spreading this new variant? Persichilli notes studies in the United Kingdom that suggest “children and young people seem to be the ones spreading the Delta variant, so while this variant has increased in New Jersey recently, it is currently a minority of the variants that we’re seeing.” What a coincidence that it's growing among children, the very group that Murphy's been trying to get vaccinated.

But not to worry if you have both shots because Perchilli says "however the vaccines authorized for use in the United States have been reported to be effective against the Delta variant as well as well as other variants.”

If the Delta variant isn't enough to make you get the vaccine, maybe they should tell you that it causes weight loss, builds muscle, and cures ED. Even if they did that, there would still be people who simply don't want the shots. That is their choice and their right.

New Jersey has hit Governor Murphy's goal of 70% vaccinated. The state has made the vaccine available free of charge to those who want it. We have been both bribed to take the shot and threatened with masks and lockdowns if we don't. It's time now to accept the decision of those who don't want it and leave them alone, especially if they have a big dog.

