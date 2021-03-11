Murphy continues to be out of touch with reality (Opinion)

Most people may have viewed the Governor's announcement that some businesses will be able to increase their capacity to 50% soon, as good news. If he had consulted with a few restaurant owners, he might be shocked to know most of them were insulted by his grand pronouncement. It might help big corporations who own casinos or large banquet halls, but most of the restaurants and shops that his executive orders have crushed, will see no benefit from his new decree.

You still have to maintain six feet of space between tables and bars are still not allowed to have seating, so it doesn't do anything for a majority of these small family run businesses. The majority feel it's time to open up completely and let people decide for themselves if they want to patronize a business or not. If he were in touch with what they go through, what HE has put them through, what they have to do to survive, he would know this. The fact is, he doesn't care.

Murphy is only interested in his reputation as the governor who currently has the highest death rate from COVID in the country. Aside from his colossal blunder early on of ordering COVID positive patients into long-term care facilities because the "experts" told him our hospitals would be overwhelmed in a few days, he has nothing to do with how many people get the virus or die from it. Nor does he have anything to do with prohibiting people from making a living or attending wedding or going to a worship service. But he did.

His prohibitions on our activities and freedoms have caused immeasurable damage on our society which will be felt for years to come, long after he's on to the next quest for power. Those who believe he's done a good job at "keeping us safe" are ignorant, cowardly or both. Sadly, not only is Murphy out of touch, but so are many of the people in this state.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.