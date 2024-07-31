Murphy Administration making it even harder for businesses (Opinion)

It may all be well-intentioned and for a noble cause. Or it could just be another virtue-signaling set of rules that makes it nearly impossible to smoothly run a business in New Jersey.

The Murphy Administration is proposing new rules that would make employers liable for discrimination even if none was intended. If a complaint for discrimination is filed it would be up to the employer or perpetrator to prove it was not discriminatory.

It would cover a myriad of minor oversights that would make it nearly impossible for employers to hire or fire anyone they would like. The law would cover such things as hats or head coverings and criminal background checks, etc.

Once again, this administration and the New Jersey Legislature show either disdain for or ignorance of how our economy works.

It’s always been said that small business is the backbone of the economy. Small businesses make up the majority of commerce in the state. In New Jersey it appears that they are the enemy of the state.

They’ve driven out large corporations or scared them away with their high taxes and owner regulations. And in recent years, they’ve made it more and more difficult for small businesses to survive let alone thrive. This latest proposal put a bullseye in the back of many small businesses and local employers.

Tuesday afternoon we opened up our phone lines on the Dennis and Judi Show to small businesses for an opportunity to plug their enterprises. These are truly some of the best and brightest among us.

It takes courage, hard work, passion, and vision to start and maintain a business anywhere. But here in New Jersey, it’s especially difficult. We need real change in leadership in our state. It’s never been more apparent than now.

With the cost of everything rising businesses have tried everything they can do to maintain reasonable costs.

What they don’t need is the state of New Jersey putting a boot on their neck, keeping them from getting up and scrambling to succeed.

Most of us don’t own a business. The majority of us work for some business or corporation, so there may not be a lot of empathy for people who run businesses. But there should be. It’s what keeps our economy rolling. It gives people an opportunity to start a career and other people, a chance to earn extra money or a full-time living.

When will the idiots in Trenton wake up and understand this basic idea of how our economy works? Hopefully it’s not too late!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

