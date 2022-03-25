‘Murder’ in slow motion? Family says cops warned as killer sister drove from Fla. to NJ

The fiancé of a murder suspect says two police departments dismissed the family's concerns about a troubled woman who took off from Florida with five guns and drove to New Jersey, where she ultimately was accused of killing her sister.

Angielly Dominguez, 27, of Jacksonville, Florida showed up Tuesday afternoon at her family's home on Sand Hill Court in Little Ferry. After a reported argument about money, Dominguez pulled a gun on her little sister, Omelly Dominguez, and shot her behind the left ear.

Police later stopped Dominguez's 1995 Ford Mustang with Florida plates southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill. She has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

Tony Miranda, told Jacksonville TV station WJXT that he was tracking his fiancee using the GPS on her phone. He said he told Jacksonville police that she stole his Mustang with five guns in the vehicle.

Angielly Dominguez had been taken to a hospital under Florida's Baker Act, which allows family to seek emergency mental health services, Miranda told WJXT. She was released on Saturday, one day after being admitted. She left for New Jersey on Monday.

An affidavit in the case said troopers found five handguns in the trunk when Angielly Dominguez was stopped on the Turnpike.

Omelly Dominguez Omelly Dominguez (Juana Arias-Dominguez via GoFundMe) loading...

Police said it wasn't their problem?

Miranda told WJXT that Jacksonville police told him that because they had been together for three years, and Angielly Dominguez was pregnant with his child, she wasn't necessarily stealing his belongings.

Miranda's sister, Gretchen Domenech, who lives in Bayonne, told News 12 New Jersey she was contacted by her brother who had tracked Angielly Dominguez to the area around the Meadowlands. She told News 12 that when she called Bayonne police, she was told it was not their problem.

WJXT said that both Jacksonville and Bayonne police are investigating the responses of their respective departments. Bayonne police Capt. Eric R. Amato told New Jersey 101.5 that it remains an internal matter and the department had no comment.

Jacksonville police told WJXT that it was not the couple's first encounter with the law.

A GoFundMe page has been created by the family to help with funeral and living expenses.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

St Peters enters NCAA Sweet 16, NJ gets Peacock Fever Saint Peter's University is the first New Jersey basketball team to make the NCAA Sweet 16 in over 20 years, after a big 70-50 win over Murray State.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.