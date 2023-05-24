MTV Video Music Awards returning to NJ

I'm old enough to remember when MTV launched. I was just a kid but I was there for it watching that first ever music video played, the Buggles’ "Video Killed The Radio Star."

Who would have thought then "Beavis and Butthead" would come along or Snooki and the crazy cast of "Jersey Shore"? All these years later MTV is still there and still presenting the VMAs (Video Music Awards). First handed out in 1984, a VMA eventually garnered more respect and became a coveted award in the music biz.

For the 39 years of VMAs, they’ve been held at Radio City Music Hall in NYC a total of 12 times, more than any other venue. Others include Universal Amphitheater, Barclay Center, American Airlines Arena, Nokia Theater and more.

Newark, New Jersey’s own Prudential Center must be doing something right because it’s been announced it will be holding the ceremonies for the third time in five years in 2023. It happens on Sept. 12.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement,

The return of the VMAs to the Prudential Center testifies to New Jersey’s enduring standing as a premier venue for large-scale entertainment events. As the home of some of the most internationally renowned names in the music industry, New Jersey is proud to once again partner with Paramount to showcase an array of exciting performances to a global audience. By hosting this highly anticipated spectacle, our state and local economies will also benefit from the thousands of visitors who will shop, dine, and stay in our local communities.

According to Prudential Center, MTV's VMAs are seen in over 150 countries and territories and reaches well over 300 million households.

The most prestigious VMA is the Video of the Year and is always the last award of the night. Kind of the Best Picture award at the Oscars. The very first year it was won by The Cars for “You Might Think.” The last one awarded was won by Taylor Swift for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

Think the arena is excited?

We are incredibly proud to have the Prudential Center once again serve as the home for the 40th Annual MTV Video Music Awards,” said Prudential Center's president Jake Reynolds. "All eyes of the entertainment industry will be focused on Newark, New Jersey, as the brightest stars come together to perform at a marquee showcase within our world-class venue.

So that would be a yes. As well they should be.

