MTV loved NJ so much they’re bringing the VMAs back to Newark

NEWARK — MTV has announced that the 2022 Video Music Awards will return to New Jersey's Prudential Center this summer.

Airing live around the world in more than 170 countries on Sunday, Aug. 28, this year's show promises to surprise and delight with show-stopping spectacles, epic performances, and a fan-filled audience.

"We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year's VMAs live from Prudential Center," said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount, and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+.

He said the 2019 show in Newark was one of the biggest and most successful shows yet so he's excited to have the 39th annual show back in the Garden State.

Gillmer is not the only one who is over the moon about the show's return to New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy is honored to once again have the state host the MTV Video Music Awards at one of its many world-class entertainments and sports venues.

"Our state has a proud history of supporting the arts and is always seeking opportunities to partner with the entertainment industry to promote economic development and cultural appreciation. On behalf of New Jersey, we welcome VMA performers and attendees alike to our great state," Murphy said.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is also excited, saying Newark should be once again the host city because it is the birthplace of many of the biggest names in music. Plus, the municipality has so much to offer its visitors from a vibrant arts and culture scene to historic downtown and diverse cuisine.

The Prudential Center has always enjoyed a long-standing partnership with MTV which highlights its world-class venue as a must-play destination for acts of all genres, according to Prudential Center president, Jake Reynolds.

Additional details will be announced closer to the show. Follow @MTV and @VMAs on social to keep up with everything.

Health and safety remain the number one priority for MTV and Prudential Center. The center's current health and safety protocols can be found here. Additional protocols will be announced closer to the event.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

