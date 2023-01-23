11 Best MTV Shows That Were Actually About Music

If you’re reading this, you likely grew up watching MTV, so you’re familiar with hit shows such as Jackass, The Real World, Celebrity Death Match, Punk’d, Teen Mom and Catfish.

Given the network’s increased proliferation of such comedy and reality programs (among other genres) over the last 30 years, it can be easy to forget that, you know, MTV stands for Music Television.

Granted, not all of these other options are bad (many of them are classics), but when people were encouraged to cheer, “I want my MTV!” in the early ‘80s, they weren’t exactly asking for Jersey Shore, right?

Instead, they were demanding titles like the entries on this list. From cutting-edge music video showcases to documentaries and interactive entertainment, these are the music-based shows that made MTV awesome.

