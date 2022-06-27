‘Dude Perfect’ is coming to New Jersey

What has five members, 57 million YouTube subscribers, and over 14 billion total views? Why, it’s Dude Perfect, the trick shot/comedy/singers/video game producer/social media behemoth.

Dude Perfect is now on the road, taking their unique skills on tour, and that tour is coming to New Jersey on July 24 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The group consists of Tyler Toney, twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones, all of whom are former college roommates at Texas A&M University. They gained notoriety for some (amazing) trick shots that some people to this day think are fake, but the dudes say the videos just show the best of the (many) takes.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Show Getty Images loading...

“We love it when people say it’s fake because it makes the shots seem even more ridiculously impossible; and we get more publicity and hits and YouTube so we love the mystery of knowing whether it’s real or fake,” Jones said.

The group’s first video got about 200,000 views; their second, however, blew up to the tune of 18 million views. That’s when they knew they were on to something.

They have gone on to have billions of views for their videos and have had an impressive string of endorsements and partnerships because of it. They even have their own video game.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

One of the things they do in their videos is engage in “battles’, usually involving made-up sports or existing sports with different rules.

They have set some serious world records (and some stupid ones, too) for things like longest basketball shot, highest basketball shot, longest barefoot LEGO walk, and longest pea-blowing. Oh, and they hold the world record for most thumbtacks pressed into a corkboard in a minute.

Tickets are on sale now here.

