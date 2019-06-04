Mtn. Dew soda honors New Jersey

So I ran into a store the other day to grab my daily caffeine supply, which in my case is not coffee but diet soda (coffee drinkers always look at me like I'm from Mars when they hear I can't stand the taste of coffee). So I bought 3 small bottles of Diet Mtn. Dew when I noticed the labels had changed. Next I noticed each label was different.

Seems there's a new promotion with all the details at a site they set up called dewnited.com . Bottles now come with labels showing different states. Collect all fifty and you could win $100.

Check out New Jersey's label. Do you feel honored?

Jeff Deminski photo

Yep there's Margate's Lucy The Elephant along with a slice of pizza, a beach ball, and is that supposed to be a pork roll egg and cheese? A bagel with God knows what on it? Because they're doing everything in Mtn. Dew colors it's hard to tell.

Jeff Deminski photo

Here's the other side. I think we're looking at some seagulls near a lighthouse. And that's definitely supposed to be a Jersey tomato.

Are they missing the mark here? Are these the best things to truly represent New Jersey? Or was it just that gaping potholes don't look good in green and red and white? Turnpike signs are green! How about a few exit signs with overturned trucks half blocking the view? If you want something green how about sickened faces opening their quarterly property tax bills? Or stacks of green tax money being flushed down a white toilet while New Jersey slips deeper into the red? No?

Perhaps I'm being too negative. I mean it could be worse. We could be living in these two states picking up hotties at family reunions and putting truck nutz on our pickups.

Jefff Deminski photo

Jefff Deminski photo