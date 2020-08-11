MSU homecoming king and queen marry 28 years later

Janet Fenner and Gregory Dabice barely knew each other when they were crowned homecoming king and queen at Montclair State in 1992, but a mere 28 years later, they got married.

As reported on NorthJersey.com, the couple brought things full circle by tying the knot on the same football field where they were crowned all those years ago. The two were not dating in college and homecoming was the last time they saw each other for decades.

They both went on to have typical lives: careers, marriage, children, etc. Both their marriages ended, however, so they each had to re-enter the dating world. It was a fateful “swipe right” that brought them back together. Dabice told CBS 2 New York, that after he saw Fenner’s picture on the app, “I got in touch with one of my fraternity brothers who kind of remembers everything, and I said, ‘Phil, is this her?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, it’s her, go get your queen.'”

For her part, Fenner said she didn’t recognize Dabice as the man she stood with at the 50 yard line back in 1992, possibly because of his current facial hair. The two met up for drinks in Pompton Plains and had an immediate connection. A year later, they were engaged. They contacted Montclair State about having the ceremony on campus, and the school agreed, going so far as to have Rocky the Red Hawk, the school’s mascot, act as the ring bearer. They were married on August 1st (with proper safety precautions) in front of their seven combined children.

The nine person family will be living in Pompton Plains.

