Movies that show true sacrifice on this Veteran’s Day

It’s a little harder to honor veterans this year thanks to COVID restrictions. Veteran’s Day parades all across the country have been canceled because of the pandemic. Columbia, SC announced their cancelation just a few days prior. Winston-Salem, NC, Tallahassee, FL, Columbus, OH all the same. Here in New Jersey, Toms River canceled theirs as well.

You don’t need only one day a year to keep our veterans in your heart. Don’t be shy to say thank you for their service when you see a vet. Perhaps offer to pay for their coffee if you can. These small acts let them know people don’t take them for granted. Without them we’d be nothing.

If on this Veteran’s Day 2020 you find yourself with a quiet night at home, think about watching a movie to remind yourself of the true sacrifices veterans make in so many ways. Here are five movies to look for.

American Sniper with Bradley Cooper.

I love this movie because it’s not an enemy combatant that takes down Navy S.E.A.L. sniper Chris Kyle; it’s PTSD. It’s something that used to not even have a name, and it needs to be addressed more.

Saving Private Ryan with Tom Hanks, Matt Damon

Like so many veterans humbly not thinking of themselves as heroes, Private Ryan simply questions whether he’s even been a good enough man who has lived a good enough life after Captain Miller implores him to “earn this.”

Black Hawk Down with Ewan McGregor, Josh Hartnett and Tom Hardy

A desperate battle involving a downed helicopter in Somalia really comes down to a small wallet photograph that will symbolize the sacrifice not only of those who served but of those who loved them.

Glory with Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman

A Civil War movie that tells the story of an all African-American unit that speaks to issues beyond that war. Even in the Vietnam War you had honorable people of color fighting for a country they believed in more than the country believed in them.

Casualties of War with Sean Penn and Michael J. Fox

A movie not many talk about that shows what can happen when you have a different kind of enemy within your own ranks and the division it sows.

