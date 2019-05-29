Movies and a great dinner — time travel and a classic

Jay Black and his wife Kristina are back at Casa Gennaro for another round of "Veal Spadea" and a conversation about the movies they assigned each other to watch.

Of course Jay went the classic route and was surprised that Kristina had never seen the 1942 iconic classic " Casablanca " Wait till you hear her take.

And Kristina thought it was a good idea to get Jay to watch a movie that I might consider a classic because there's the element of time travel. " About Time " was her pick for Jay and his analysis didn't disappoint.

Enjoy the conversation and let us know if you see either of these movies this weekend! #MovieAndDinner

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: