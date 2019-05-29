Movies and a great dinner — time travel and a classic
Jay Black and his wife Kristina are back at Casa Gennaro for another round of "Veal Spadea" and a conversation about the movies they assigned each other to watch.
Of course Jay went the classic route and was surprised that Kristina had never seen the 1942 iconic classic "Casablanca" Wait till you hear her take.
And Kristina thought it was a good idea to get Jay to watch a movie that I might consider a classic because there's the element of time travel. "About Time" was her pick for Jay and his analysis didn't disappoint.
Enjoy the conversation and let us know if you see either of these movies this weekend! #MovieAndDinner
