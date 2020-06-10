Movie review, hoarding during quarantine and organizing tips

It’s a little bit of everything in the latest episode of the #SpeakingPodcast with me, Jessica Gibson and Jay Black.

As we announced earlier, our film production company got it’s first LifetimeTV movie production credit with “Psycho Yoga Instructor” which Jay wrote. The movie premiered this past weekend and trended on Twitter! Not a bad opening at all. Yup, we’re workin’ on the next one.

One of the takeaways from the conversation was that Jay may have some hoarding habits and Jessica and I are trying to help. Looks like quarantine impacted everyone a little differently. Jessica offered some great organizing and decorating tips, Jay seems to be drowning in a sea of things he moved out of his garage and I’ve got a new TV set, sort of…don’t miss it!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.