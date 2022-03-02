Movie filming in New Jersey is looking for local talent

Want to be in a movie? The film “Maybe I Do” is shooting in Montclair (after filming in Cranford) and is looking for stand-ins for the stars of the movie.

The cast of the film includes Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, New Jersey native Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy, Emma Roberts, and Luke Bracey.

In the casting call for stand-ins, Backstage.com says:

The production is currently seeking stand-ins, aged 18–70, for all leads, including Keaton, Gere, Macy, and more. Talent must meet all physical requirements, including height. Talent will work between Feb. 22–March 29 in the Montclair and Cranford, New Jersey, areas. Pay is $214 per eight-hour day with a $100 COVID-19 testing stipend and fitting stipend provided.

According to NorthJersey.com, the movie will be filming at some multi-million dollar homes in Montclair as well as at the MC Hotel and the George Hotel. NorthJersey.com says that Montclair will receive $22,650 in fees from the production company.

Of course, celebrity watching has become a hot pastime in the area; both Macy and Roberts have been sighted eating a local restaurant; Macy is said to have had a kale salad and winter spice scallops at Fascino’s. Sarandon, Gere, and Bracey have also been spotted around Cranford and Montclair, but in many cases, the stars are wearing masks, making identifying them harder.

It’s becoming more common to see films being shot in New Jersey with projects like “Severance”, the current hit on Apple TV+, and big theatrical releases like “West Side Story” filming in parts of the Garden State.

