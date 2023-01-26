Move over, Punxsutawney Phil: NJ has its own groundhogs

For all the ridiculousness that is Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil in that little weirdly-named town has always stolen the spotlight. Should the power of meteorological prognostication truly be left in the hands, er, paws, of just one rodent? Where are the checks and balances? Do we really want a dictatorship?

Fear not. Phil isn't the only game in town. He just has the best press agent.

New Jersey has plenty of its own weather-predicting groundhogs.

At the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange on Thursday, February 2, Lady Edwina of Essex will be making her prediction at 8 a.m. at the Zoo Amphitheater. Take it easy on her. It’s only her second time doing this. She replaced Essex Ed who held the position for several years.

marmot, snow, burrow serikbaib loading...

Then there was the tragic case of last year’s Milltown Mel. In Milltown, NJ, Groundhog Day festivities were abruptly canceled last year when Milltown Mel suddenly died just days before the event. I believe the party is back on this year though because the Milltown Mel Facebook page posted on July 22 that the new Milltown Mel was born.

Stonewall Jackson resumes his seasonal work at Space Farms in Sussex, owned by Assemblyman Parker Space. The groundhog will be doing his magic at 7:30 a.m. By the way, Space Farms opens for the season in April.

And what is this!? Competition coming from Staten Island? Staten Island Chuck tries for a 14th consecutive correct weather prediction at the Staten Island Zoo at 7:30 a.m. that morning. Look, don't need the rivalry Chuck, why don't you go pump your own gas and get a slice at Denino's and fuggetaboutit.

