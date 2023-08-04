Mourning for NJ Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver begins Friday

⚫ Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver's funeral is Saturday, Aug. 12 in Newark

⚫ Her body will lie in state in two locations

⚫ Flags will fly at half-staff at state facilities for 30 days

Flags at state facilities will begin flying at half-staff for 30 days on Friday as the mourning period begins for the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.

Gov. Phil Murphy will join a prayer call with African American clergy, hosted by the Interfaith Action Movement and will visit the Office of Community Affairs, the office she headed, in private meetings on Friday morning. The governor will “offer reflections” on Oliver's life during a news conference at the Statehouse Friday afternoon.

“As we come together in shared mourning over the loss of our family member and friend Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, we will remember the legacy she leaves behind as a changemaker and trailblazer,” Murphy said in a statement. “Together, we will honor and celebrate her remarkable contributions to the state she loved, recognizing the profound impact she had on the millions of people who call New Jersey home.”

Details of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver's funeral Details of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver's funeral - subject to change (Canva) loading...

Oliver's body will lie in state at the Statehouse in Trenton on Thursday and the Essex County Courthouse in Newark on Friday. Her body will be guarded and escorted by the New Jersey State Police Honor Guard.

Her funeral and memorial service take place Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. The times for all events are still to be announced.

“Sheila was not only a distinguished public servant, but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero,” said the Oliver Family. “She leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community. May her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her.”

Murphy returned from his vacation in Italy Thursday afternoon and issued an executive order that U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff for 30 days starting Friday in Oliver's honor. Her cause of death has yet to be publicly disclosed.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.