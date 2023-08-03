Murphy orders flags at half-staff for 30 days for Oliver

🔴Gov. Phil Murphy issued the order upon his return from vacation in Italy

🔴The order begins Friday and lasts for 30 days

🔴The governor has 45 days to name a new lieutenant governor

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered all state and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff for one month in honor of the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.

In his order, Murphy reiterated that naming Oliver as his running mate was his best decision ever. Her death leaves a void that can never be filled, Murphy said in the order.

"I am ordering our flags to fly at half-staff for the next month as all of New Jersey mourns her loss together. History will remember Lieutenant Governor Oliver as a trailblazer and an icon, and her memory and dedicated service to the people of our state will be an inspiration forever,” Murphy said in his order.

The order begins Friday and lasts through Sept. 4.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver (Lt Gov. Sheila Oliver) loading...

More plans to come

Funeral services have yet to be announced for Oliver who died Tuesday after being hospitalized for an undisclosed illness. Oliver turned over acting governor duties to state Senate President Nick Scutari on Monday after being hospitalized.

Murphy was scheduled to return to New Jersey Thursday afternoon to begin the official mourning for Oliver. He is scheduled to pay his respects to Oliver Thursday evening and meet with her family.

The governor will also begin the task of filling the position of the office of lieutenant governor. The unofficial early list of possible candidates includes Secretary of State Tahesha Way and Assemblywoman Shovanda Sumter from Bergen and Passaic counties.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Your hurricane emergency kit: what to pack

All of celeb chef David Burke's NJ restaurants, bakery David Burke, who grew up in Hazlet, has deep New Jersey roots. The multi-award winning chef has a range of restaurants and one landmark bakery across NJ.