NJ karate dojo owner molested disabled adult student

🔵A Morris County karate dojo owner is sentenced for having sex with a student

🔵 Prosecutors say the student was an adult with disabilities

🔵 The sexual conduct occurred in 2018

FLANDERS — The owner of a Morris County karate school has been sentenced to two years probation for criminal sexual contact with a student that occurred about six years ago.

Raymond Ziesse, 52, of Chester, is the owner of the Mount Olive Karate Academy in Flanders. Ziesse was indicted in December 2023 on charges arising from a sexual relationship between himself and his former adult student at the dojo, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Mount Olive police chief.

The student was an adult with cognitive and developmental disabilities, authorities said.

The sexual conduct is alleged to have occurred on various dates between May 2018 and August 2018 at the Mount Olive Karate Academy dojo.

On February 9, 2024, Ziesse pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Then, on March 15, 2024, the judge imposed a two-year probation sentence.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom