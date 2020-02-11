Mount Laurel man charged with possession of child porn

MOUNT LAUREL — A man has been charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Marco Pulcini, 56, was arrested at his home on Friday and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child after an investigation found Pulcini used file-sharing software to allow others to access his files, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina. Detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit seized multiple electronic devices as well, Coffina said.

The prosecutor said the investigation was triggered by a tip received by the United States Homeland Security Investigations' Cherry Hill Office regarding Pulcini's online activity.

According to Pulcini's Linkedin account and Facebook page, he was the director of Post Production Engineering for NFL Films since 1999. In a statement, NFL Films told Fox Philadelphia Pulcini is "no longer in the workplace pending an ongoing criminal investigation."

The Mt. Laurel-based facility produces commercials, programs, films and documentaries about the NFL.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5