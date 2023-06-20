NJ driver gets prison for high-speed crash that killed restaurant owner
🔵 NJ man gets prison term for deadly, high-speed crash
🔵 Mt. Laurel restaurant owner was killed leaving work
🔵 The BMW driver was previously busted for drunk driving
MOUNT LAUREL — A Marlton man would spend at least a decade in prison for killing a restaurant owner in a drunken, high-speed crash last Labor Day weekend.
Desmond Newberry was sentenced to 12 years in Burlington County Superior Court on Monday.
The 45-year-old Newberry pleaded guilty in February to first-degree manslaughter, stemming from the death of Glenn Keen, who was leaving the establishment he and his wife owned.
The night of Sept. 3, 2022, Mount Laurel police responded to a crash on Hainesport Road in the area of Cucina Carini restaurant.
Keen was pulled from his burning vehicle by civilians before officers arrived.
The 52-year-old was airlifted to Temple University Hospital, where he ultimately died.
An event data recorder from Newberry’s BMW showed he was speeding at 126 miles per hour just before plowing into Keen's Ford SUV.
Newberry did not dispute that immediately following the crash, his blood alcohol concentration was .256 — more than three times the legal limit.
He had also pleaded guilty to drunk driving twice before.
Newberry must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
He would then have his driver’s license suspended for a 10-year period.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom