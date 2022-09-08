Mount Laurel, NJ man killed in 2-car crash outside own restaurant

MOUNT LAUREL — The community is mourning a local business owner, killed in a crash while pulling out of his own family’s restaurant last weekend.

Glenn Keen, 52, of Mount Laurel, was exiting the parking lot of Cucina Carini on Sept. 3 when his car was broadsided by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road around 8 p.m., police said — the restaurant is across the street from a township elementary school.

Cucina Carini in Mount Laurel (Google Maps) Cucina Carini in Mount Laurel (Google Maps) loading...

Keen was airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he died later that night.

The other driver was taken by ambulance to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this stage of the investigation, according to the prosecutor’s office on Thursday.

Glenn Keen and his wife, Paula, opened the restaurant together in 1995 — the same year they got married, according to his obituary.

He is survived by Paula Keen, their two sons, his own parents and other relatives.

“Glenn is known for his strength, humility, and down-to-earth nature. He worked passionately throughout his life with his love and devotion to Paula, Vincenzo and Anthony as his guiding force in all things,” his obituary read — echoed by many comments on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Funeral services were being held Thursday at Sacred Heart Church in Riverton.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Never Forget: Notable 9/11 memorials in NJ There are a number of memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives of residents lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues.



UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: