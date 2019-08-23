Motorcyclist dies after hitting Parkway guardrail

MIDDLETOWN — A motorcyclist from Matawan was killed in a crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway on Thursday night.

State Police spokesman Trooper Charles Marchan said a motorcycle driven by Lance Pesetsky, 63, struck a guardrail near exit 114 in Middletown, ejecting him onto the median, around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses told the Lakewood Scoop that Pesetsky may have swerved to avoid another vehicle. An EMT and a nurse stopped to help Pesetsky immediately after the crash, the witness told the Scoop.

Marchan did not disclose if Pesetsky was traveling in the inner or outer lanes.

The death was the second on a New Jersey highway on Thursday.

Kevin Brian Cruz, 25, of Black Rock, New York, was pulled over on the westbound side of Route 80 near Exit 48 about 2:20 a.m. Thursday by a Montville police officer who asked him to exit the car, state investigators said.

He instead ran onto the highway and was hit by a tractor trailer, whose driver immediately stopped, officials said.

Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene.

