PISCATAWAY — A Queens woman died Thursday after being ejected with her two children from an SUV Thursday morning on southbound Route 287.

Amarjit Fnu, 37, of Queens, lost control of his 2006 Toyota RAV 4 around 3:35 a.m. near Exit 7 in Piscataway and went off the right side of the roadway, according to Lt. Ted Schafer.

His wife, Deeraj Fnu, 30, and the 1-year-old and 3-year-old were thrown from the SUV.

The children suffered "moderate" injuries but Fnu died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, police said.

Two lanes were closed during the morning commute for an investigation, creating delays of several miles.

It's the second fatal crash on a major New Jersey highway in the past two days.

Two young men and a woman died in a fiery crash on Route 22 in Newark late Tuesday night. Taylor Hill, 19, and Kamal Johnson, 18, both Newark residents, were pronounced dead at the scene. Nashawn Brooks, 20, of Irvington, died late Wednesday morning at University Hospital. The 19-year-old woman driver and another woman in the car continue to fight for their lives in the hospital.

