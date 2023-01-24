Valentine's Day is a special day of love and romance celebrated around the world. While the traditional way of celebrating this special day usually involves a romantic dinner and gifts, there are several unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day that will make it even more memorable.

💘 One fun way to celebrate Valentine's Day is to have a romantic picnic.

Pack a basket with your favorite foods, drinks, and treats, such as strawberries and chocolate, and head to a scenic spot for an intimate picnic. Since it's February and we're in New Jersey, that's not really practical or smart.

💘 Another great way to celebrate Valentine's Day is to go on a road trip together.

Pick a destination and pack your bags. Make sure to plan some fun activities and stops along the way, such as visiting a local winery or exploring a national park. Since Valentine's Day this year is on a Tuesday, maybe you don't want to use your PTO or spend that much money on "that special day".

💘 I have the perfect outing for you. Men, take your lady shooting!

As in guns! Come on, it's unique and adventurous. What could possibly go wrong?! The Heritage Guild has locations in Branchburg and Rahway, and Easton, Pennsylvania. Because the folks in Pa. are a little more gun-friendly they have a special for couples just for Valentine's Day. Easton is right across the river from Phillipsburg. Why not?! Let me know how it goes over.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

