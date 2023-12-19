Christmas can be all about tradition.

Each family has their own, whether it’s baking cookies on Christmas Eve or opening presents watching “Die Hard” on Christmas morning.

Towns will have their traditions too. Parades, Santa visiting on a fire truck, etc.

But what about whole states?

In an ambitious endeavor, insider.com set out to find the biggest Christmas tradition in every state. Can you think of one in New Jersey? Well, we’ll get to it.

There are plenty around the country though. In Alaska, a wooden star is carried house to house and the trek gathers parishioners to join in along the way. It’s a Russian Orthodox tradition known as Slaviq, or Starring.

Deck the Chairs on Jacksonville Beach happens every year in Florida. Those tall lifeguard chairs become works of art when volunteers string them up with amazing light displays that draw crowds.

In Alabama, there is a cave inside Rickwood Caverns State Park that does something extraordinary each holiday season. They put up Christmas displays inside the huge cavern where people can enjoy the constant 62 degrees as they take in the underground wonderland.

In Louisiana, it's long been a holiday tradition to erect huge bonfires 30 feet tall along the levees.

So what’s New Jersey’s most unique Christmas tradition?

According to insider.com it’s when Christmas takes over Storybook Land.

Here’s what the site says:

“Storybook Land has been a prime spot for New Jersey kids for over 60 years, and its Christmas Fantasy With Lights parade has been around for over 25 years. The evening's highlight is when Santa appears, lighting up the entire park with a wave of his magic wand.”

If you’re interested here’s their website, but some dates are already sold out. Storybook Land is in Egg Harbor Township at 6415 Black Horse Pike.

